Visually impaired learners call for assistance

Schoolchildren with visual impairments have appealed for special needs assistance as they lack tools that facilitate learning.

According to the tutors, the students do not have learning materials, transport and school meals.

Dominic Wani Lugali, the head teacher of Rajab Basic School for the Blind, told Eye Radio that majority of the virtually impaired students are from poor families.

He explained that the school has been hard-hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most of the children are from poor families, they cannot afford transport from home to school and back,” Wani stressed.

Wani called on the national and international organizations to come to their aid.

“I am urging the government and the NGOs in charge of education to look in the affairs of this schools that is to say to promote the wellbeing of the teachers as well as provision of the children with feeding programs and some other requirement whenever possible,” he added.

The Child Act of 2008 states that “Every child has the right to education regardless of the type of severity of the disability he or she may have.”

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development identifies education as a tool to empower people with the knowledge, skills and values to live in dignity, build their lives and contribute to the development of their societies.

