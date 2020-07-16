One dies in another Yirol road attack

One person has reportedly been killed and four others wounded in the latest road attack in Yirol County, Lakes State.

The chief of Mapuordit Payam said the incident took place along the Agany-Mabui road on Wednesday.

Joseph Mayor stated that the bandits ambushed three motorcyclists, killing one.

The deceased has been identified as Deng Mabor, 38.

He stated that a series of similar attacks by unknown gunmen has been happening in the area since last week.

“The youth who survived the attacked said they are rebels,” Mayor told Eye Radio.

Mayor stressed that the same attackers are believed to have killed one person and abducted three women last week.

He appealed to the national government to deploy forces in the area.

Lakes State has experienced a continuous wave of violence mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding and inter-communal violence.

Last week, President Salva Kiir declared that the government would soon initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.

