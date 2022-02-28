Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

More than 20 cattle keepers have been killed following the Sunday attack alleged by forces of the National Salvation Front in Magwi County, the Chairman of the Bor Community Youth Association has said.



Dr. Bior Kuer Bior says most of those killed are women and children.

“The information we are getting from the ground, the cattle keeping – IDPs that are residing in Eastern Equatoria in Magwi County were attacked by a group that were highly coordinated,” Bior told Eye Radio.

“The report that we have is that these are NAS forces because they used heavy machine guns and motors on the IDPs. The information we have is that more than 20 people were killed and 15 others.

“The situation is still volatile because there are people who are still missing, it is not clear whether they were killed or wounded.

“Once the search and rescue mission is completed that is when we will be in position to give the exact number of people who were killed and wounded.”

However, NAS’s spokesperson denied the claims saying it has no forces in Magwi County.

Efforts to reach Eastern Equatorial and Magwi County authorities were not immediately successful.

