Over 20 people killed in cattle raids in Mayendit County

More than 20 people have been killed in cattle-related incidents in Mayendit County of Unity State, the County Commissioner has said.



Gatluak Nyang alleged that a group of armed men from neighboring Leer County attacked Rub-nor and Tut-Nyang villages in the County on two separate days.

The first attack was on Tur Nyang village on Wednesday, and the second on Rub-nor yesterday.

Commissioner Nyang says the armed youth intended to raid cattle, but youth in those areas fought them back.

He says the clashes left eighteen of the attackers and four from Rub-nor youth dead – and 14 from sides injured.

Nyang says the situation is now calm in the area.

“It was the day before yesterday, we were attacked badly from nine corners by youth and their aim is to take cattle in Mayendit in the area of Rub-nor, they attacked youth in Mayendit around 2 am on Wednesday,” Nyang told Eye Radio on Friday.

“Fourteen of them have been injured and one died yesterday at the hospital, at the same time when we were there another team came and attacked us also from the side of Tut – Nyang.

“They fought with the police and when the police withdrew, they started burning houses of the civilians and looted the hospital of Tut-Nyang.

“The dead bodies that we found there at Tut-Nyang are eighteen bodies and I have directed people to bury the dead bodies.”