Over 5,000 people recorded missing since 2011

More than 5,300 persons have been reported missing in South Sudan since before declaration of independence in July 2011.

This is according to the country delegate of the family and missing persons file at the International Committee of the Red Cross told Eye Radio.

Maria Gavrilova said each year, families and relatives continue to grieve for their loved ones, wondering on their whereabouts.

She revealed this information to Eye Radio at the occasion of the international day of the disappeared on 30 August.

“In south Sudan, we have already recorded 5,335 cases of the missing and it will continue to grow,” she told Eye Radio.

Maria stated that they receive new cases every year despite the Covid-19 pandemic and all the limitations.

In 2020, the humanitarian group reportedly received more than 700 new cases and this number according to their understanding will continue to grow.

“Now with the implementation of the peace process, families are more likely to return back to their places of origin and we expect that this number will continue to grow,” she continued.

The International day of the disappeared is remembered each year on the 30th of August to honor the missing persons, acknowledge the families and relatives of the missing persons and create awareness on the missing persons.

South Sudan marked this day by running series of events by coming together to discuss of the issue of the missing persons, giving financial, psychological, and emotional to the families of the missing persons.

Families are also brought together to come and share their experience and remember their loved ones who went missing.

About 20 families have been re-united this year with the help of ICRC and South Sudan Red Cross.

