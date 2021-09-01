Radio Jonglei to remain off air indefinitely

Authorities in Bor say they cannot determine when Radio Jonglei will resume broadcast after nearly a week of shut down.

“I cannot tell you when this radio is going to be open, but it was close for security reasons,” Jonglei state Police Commissioner said.

Radio Jonglei has remained off-air for almost a week now.

On Friday, security personnel stormed into the station and ordered the administration staff to switch off the radio.

They also took the Programs Director and the Editor-in-Chief to the National Security Service unit in Bor for questioning.

They were later released.

According to the state police officials, the radio was shut down under suspicion that it broadcast stories related to the failed protest organized by an online group call the People’s Coalition Civil Society Action.

The protest – which didn’t happen – was meant to call for the stepping down of the entire government of national unity.

It is now five days and Radio Jonglei is still off air.

“If the reasons for the closer is clear, then I am sure the radio is going to be opened,” said Major General Joseph Mayen Akon. “But I can not tell when it will go back on the air.”

The State Police Commissioner added that “we are conducting more investigations to find more evidence [and] if the evidence is found then there will be no problem.”

Maj. Gen. Mayen could not explain the charges labeled against the radio to warrant the prolonged shutdown.

For his part, Radio Jongolei Station Manager appealed to the state government to allow them to resume broadcast.

Matuor Mabior says the station has been serving the interest of the local population who depend on it for lifesaving information.

“Let the radio be opened. The radio has been instrumental in relaying peace-related messages, Covid-19 awareness, and so forth,” he said, adding that “our appeal is that the government opens the radio so that the community can have access to information.”

