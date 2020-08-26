Over 80,000 Panyinjiar residents suffer floods

At least 80,000 people affected by floods in Panyinjiar County, Unity State, are in dire need of assistance, an MP has said.

Panyinjiar County is located in the southern part of Unity state, bordering Jonglei to the south and Lakes State to the west.

Hon. Simon Gatluak, who represents the county at the state legislative assembly says the rains have intensified over the past weeks, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and leading to displacement.

The legislator says flash floods have devastated the area, forcing over 80,000 residents to live in the open on higher grounds.

“These people are in dire need of shelters, food, and medicines, because most of the crops are affected and the cattle have been relocated to faraway dry areas,” Hon. Gatluak told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Photos some area residents shared show women and children crowded on small higher grounds.

Flash floods displace over 80,000 people in Panyinjiar County, Unity State, according to area MP Hon Simon Gatluak | Credit | Courtesy #SouthSudan pic.twitter.com/rJIr1uZ55V — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) August 26, 2020

The legislator raised concerns over snakes which he said have also caused misery to the already disparate people in the area.

Torrential rains across the country have also caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.