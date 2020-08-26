26th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Over 80,000 Panyinjiar residents suffer floods

Over 80,000 Panyinjiar residents suffer floods

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A mother uses a makeshift canoe to take her children to safety in Panyinjiar, Unity State, where reported 80,000 people have been affected by flash floods in August 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

At least 80,000 people affected by floods in Panyinjiar County, Unity State, are in dire need of assistance, an MP has said.

Panyinjiar County is located in the southern part of Unity state, bordering Jonglei to the south and Lakes State to the west.

Hon. Simon Gatluak, who represents the county at the state legislative assembly says the rains have intensified over the past weeks, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and leading to displacement.

The legislator says flash floods have devastated the area, forcing over 80,000 residents to live in the open on higher grounds.

“These people are in dire need of shelters, food, and medicines, because most of the crops are affected and the cattle have been relocated to faraway dry areas,” Hon. Gatluak told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Photos some area residents shared show women and children crowded on small higher grounds.

The legislator raised concerns over snakes which he said have also caused misery to the already disparate people in the area.

Torrential rains across the country have also caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published Thursday, August 20, 2020

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba 2

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba

Published Saturday, August 22, 2020

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony 3

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony

Published Monday, August 24, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 4

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss 5

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

Published 1 hour ago

EU gives peace gov’t two conditions to earn its support

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan declared polio-free

Published 2 hours ago

Over 80,000 Panyinjiar residents suffer floods

Published 4 hours ago

Juba gets first cervical cancer center

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir forms economic crisis management committee

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.