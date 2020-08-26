Juba gets first cervical cancer center

The Ministry of Health has inaugurated the first cervical cancer screening facility in Juba.

The new health facility is based at the main referral hospital, the Juba Teaching Hospital.

The Director of Juba Teaching Hospital, Dr. Isaac Cleto, says cervical cancer is among the leading causes of death for women in South Sudan.

In 2018 alone, there were 777 cervical cancer deaths in South Sudan, according to the WHO.

He stresses that the new China-funded facility will boost the country’s fight against cervical cancer.

“We are very pleased that this will address the challenges that we face with our women,” Dr Cleto said at the launch on Tuesday.

“We respect our women so much that is why we are very pleased that we have moved a step together with our partner from China so that we can address everybody’s problems, especially the females.”

China has provided material and technical support to South Sudan to help the world’s youngest nation deal with health-related challenges.

The Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning, says the latest support signals Beijing’s commitment to helping South Sudan improve its fragile health sector.

“China will continue to support South Sudan in the field of healthcare. We will continue to train the local staff, to provide technical support, and provide new equipment for the treatment of different diseases,” Amb. Ning announced.

Over the years, the Chinese government has provided over $30 million to fund South Sudan’s project for the modernization and expansion of health facilities.

During the coronavirus pandemic, China also sent several batches of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies and dispatched a team of health experts to boost South Sudan’s fight against the pandemic.