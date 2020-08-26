26th August 2020
Kiir forms economic crisis management committee

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir in a recent event | Credit | Facebook PHOTO// AP Photo/John Muchucha

President Salva Kiir has set up a committee tasked with managing the current economic crisis.

This comes after the fall in oil prices and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Headed up by the vice president for economic cluster, James Wani Igga, the economic crisis committee comprises of ministers of finance, trade and industry, petroleum, mining.

Others include the governor of Central Bank, police inspector general, deputy director of the national revenue authority, vice-chancellor of the University of Juba and the director of National Security Service.

Last week, the central bank announced that it had run out of foreign reverses.

Besides, President Kiir said there was mismanagement of non-oil revenues, with some senior officials diverting the taxes into their private bank accounts.

The accusations came barely a month after Eye Radio ran a story implicating the boss of Customs Service in malpractices.

Previous investigative report by Eye Radio showed that there had been “suspicious” transfer of funds by the National Revenue Authority.

