Parties strike responsibility sharing ratio deal

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement have agreed on the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels, the minister of information has announced.

According to the peace deal, the former government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels, and SPLM-IO with 27 percent representation.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA shall have 10 percent while the Other Political Parties or OPP shall have 8 percent.

In the expanded deal reached by the parties in Juba o Monday, there shall be 10 deputy governors.

President Salva Kiir’s side shall nominate 3, Dr. Riek Machar’s party shall nominate 3, while SSOA shall nominate one, and OPP shall nominate 3 deputy governors.

Besides, there shall be five advisors for each state.

The SPLM shall nominate 3, and the SPLM-IO and SSOA shall nominate one each.

They also agreed to appoint 17 ministers for each state.

Kiir’s party shall nominate nine, Machar with five nominees, two from SSOA and one from the OPP.

Out of the ten speakers, five shall be nominated by the former government, three by the SPLM-IO, one by SSOA and OPP with one speaker.

There shall be two chief whips per state, one appointed by the former government and one by the SPLM-IO.

There shall also be 51 members of parliament in the 10 states.

President Kiir shall appoint 28, Machar shall nominate 14, while SSOA shall nominate 5 and OPP with 4 MPs.

The parties also agreed to appoint 35 members of the County Councils.

The former government shall have 19 councilors, SPLM-IO with 9, SSOA with 4 and OPP shall have 3 councilors.

In total 2,765 people shall be deployed to the County Councils across the country.

But the deal further says the counties shall be shared according to the number of counties in each state.

The working committee of the parties further agreed that the position of the mayor and the deputy falls within the competence of the state government and will be dealt with at the state level.

They also left the appointment of the State Secretary-General and that of the Executive Director to the discretion of the state governments.

The government spokesperson, Michael Makuei, confirmed the new sharing formula to Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“That was read out by Paul Mayom yesterday [Monday]; it is what we have agreed and signed,” Makuei said.

The agreement on the responsibility-sharing ratio at state and local government levels shall also include chairpersons of commissions, deputy chairperson, members of commissions, county commissioners, and chairperson of the specialized committee, among others.

Paul Mayom signed on behalf of the former government, Henry Odwar on behalf of the SPLM-IO, Gabriel Changson on behalf of SSOA and Peter Mayen on behalf of OPP.