4th November 2019
Parties to decide on 12 November fate

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 8 hours ago

Pres. Kiir and Dr Machar in their day two of the face-to-face netting in Juba on Wed, Sept. 11, 2011 | Credit | Emmanuel Akile/Eye Radio

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement are expected to meet this Friday in Addis Ababa to decide on the fate of the much-awaited coalition government.

Last week, President Salva Kiir said he and other opposition groups would proceed to form the government of national unity on 12 November, as signed in the peace deal.

But the SPLM-IO insists on postponing the formation of the government until such a time when the security arrangement is put in place.

These include training and unification of forces.

The parties are left with just eight days to form the government.

The Deputy Chair of National Pre-Transitional Committee, Gabriel Changson Chang told Eye Radio this morning that they will meet in Addis Ababa to decide on the way forward.

“I’m optimistic that in one way or the other, a solution will be found where all the parties will agree to it and sign it,” Changson said.

“And that agreement will give assurance to the people of South Sudan that the agreement which you’re yearning for very highly is still on track and you have to bear with us.”

The incumbent government have been blaming the delay in implementing the activities of the pre-transitional period on lack of funds.

However, opposition leaders and members of the international community call it lack of political will.

The government receives roughly $165 million per month from oil sales.

