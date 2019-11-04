4th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | News   |   Norway offers $3m to flood victims

Norway offers $3m to flood victims

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Residents of Thiet area, Tonj State cross to dry land after heavy rains | Credit | Facebook

The Norwegian government has allocated about $3 million to support people displaced by floods across South Sudan.

The money is being channeled through humanitarian organization operating in the country.

Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian said severe flooding across the country had affected nearly 1 million people since July.

Eye Radio has over the months also reported thousands of families in the three regions, including Abyei Administrative Area being forced to seek shelter on higher grounds because of the persistent rainfall and flash floods.

Aid agencies have reported the closure of health centers due to floods, and most of the displaced are at risk of infection from water-borne diseases.

Last week, President Salva Kiir declared floods a national disaster in 27 locations.

He stated the dire humanitarian conditions afflicted by flash floods on 16 areas in Greater Upper Nile, 7 in Bahr el Ghazal, and 4 areas in Equatoria regions.

Norway’s $3.3 million is expected to help save lives and alleviate the suffering of people in areas that are badly affected by the flooding and in other areas where there are major humanitarian needs.

According to the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the money will provide for needs such as shelter, clean water, food, and medicines.

Ine Eriksen called on local authorities and humanitarian actors to collaborate to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

The UN OCHA says more than 60 per cent of the flood-affected areas in South Sudan are currently classified as facing extreme levels of acute malnutrition.                                                                                 –

Popular Stories
Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod 1

Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

Gen. Cirilo passes on 2

Gen. Cirilo passes on

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 3

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir 4

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil 5

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Crisis Group urges world to advise Kiir against forming unity gov’t

Published 5 hours ago

Parties to decide on 12 November fate

Published 7 hours ago

Norway offers $3m to flood victims

Published 8 hours ago

Cobra suffer elimination

Published 11 hours ago

Civil society demands apology from Gen. Ayuen

Published 12 hours ago

EU ambassador ‘regrets’ attack on journalists by army general

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.