Norway offers $3m to flood victims

The Norwegian government has allocated about $3 million to support people displaced by floods across South Sudan.

The money is being channeled through humanitarian organization operating in the country.

Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian said severe flooding across the country had affected nearly 1 million people since July.

Eye Radio has over the months also reported thousands of families in the three regions, including Abyei Administrative Area being forced to seek shelter on higher grounds because of the persistent rainfall and flash floods.

Aid agencies have reported the closure of health centers due to floods, and most of the displaced are at risk of infection from water-borne diseases.

Last week, President Salva Kiir declared floods a national disaster in 27 locations.

He stated the dire humanitarian conditions afflicted by flash floods on 16 areas in Greater Upper Nile, 7 in Bahr el Ghazal, and 4 areas in Equatoria regions.

Norway’s $3.3 million is expected to help save lives and alleviate the suffering of people in areas that are badly affected by the flooding and in other areas where there are major humanitarian needs.

According to the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the money will provide for needs such as shelter, clean water, food, and medicines.

Ine Eriksen called on local authorities and humanitarian actors to collaborate to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

The UN OCHA says more than 60 per cent of the flood-affected areas in South Sudan are currently classified as facing extreme levels of acute malnutrition. –