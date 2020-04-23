Peace monitor regrets ‘persistent delays’

The peace monitoring body has expressed regret for ‘persistent delays’ in the reconstitution of the national parliament, calling on the peace parties to quickly submit their nominees for members of parliament to complete the formation of the unity government.

“It is regrettable that delays have persisted in the reconstitution of the national parliament yet the peace deal requires it runs concurrently with the rest of the institutions,” the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) said in a report submitted to the regional body IGAD.

The incumbent government and opposition groups formed a partial government-consisting of the presidency in February and the cabinet in March, but national parliament and state governments remain to be reconstituted.

According to the peace monitor, the formation of all the remaining institutions of the unity government has stalled due to disagreement by the peace parties to allocate states among themselves.

“Failure by the Parties to provide to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC ) their nominees to the TNLA has led to an unnecessary delay in the reconstitution of the legislature,” R-JMEC said in its quarterly report for March.

“The Parties should, therefore, act quickly to provide their nominees to the NCAC and make the necessary concessions on the positions at the State and Local Government levels, to enable the formation of the TNL and the remaining structures of the RTGoNU.”

The peace monitor also states that despite the formation of the Presidency and the Cabinet, some reports of violations are a concern to the smooth implementation of the peace agreement.

The violations include changes in the Constitutional Amendment Act No. 6 2020, and ambassadorial and the appointment of the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

It urges that the procedures outlined in the R-ARCSS be closely adhered to in the making of political appointments.

The peace monitor further says the Parties’ nominations were inconsistent with the 35% mandatory provision for women’s appointments to the Council of Ministers.

It urges the peace parties to refrain from accepting into their ranks soldiers who are defecting and changing alliances, saying “this can only undermine implementation of the permanent security arrangements and the momentum of trust and confidence-building.