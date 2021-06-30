30th June 2021
Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon Yar Telar Deng, SPLM-IO representative, is one of the 550 legislators who were appointed last month. She represents Yirol West Constituency in Lakes State | Credit | Facebook

The office of the President has disclosed that the newly appointed members of the reconstituted national parliament will be sworn in on 9 July.

They will take oath of office together with appointed members of the Council of States and the state legislatures.

The development comes after the IGAD Council of Ministers urged the unity government to expedite the swearing-in of the members of parliament.

President Salva Kiir appointed legislators in May, but they are yet to begin work.

The Council of States, which is the upper house, is yet to be reconstituted.

Kiir’s office now says a committee has been established to ensure all the legislators at the national and state levels take oath.

They shall now be sworn in on the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan.

“There is a committee that is working to ensure complete formation of the parliament at the state level. I think it will be completed within this few days and the committee may set July 9th as the day for swearing-in,” Ateny Wek Ateny press secretary in the Office of the President, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The appointment and swearing-in of the legislators were supposed to have been accomplished over a year ago as per the revitalized peace deal.

Observers say the peace deal remains shaky as crucial tasks are yet to be accomplished.

