Police officer, two civilians killed in Yirol West

Three people, including a police officer, have been killed in two separate incidents in Yirol West in Lakes State, authorities have reported

Another person was also wounded in the Tuesday incidents in Aluak-luak Payam.

Police say the first incident happened in Mapordit area; while the second attack occurred along the road to Aluak-luak.

The police officer killed has been identified as a Sergeant Laat.

The other victims were shot dead while traveling on a motorbike.

“According to the information from a reliable source, we have been told that the attack was an act of revenge for somebody who got killed earlier at the place called Padai in Rumbek East County,” said Maj. – Elijah Mabor, Lakes State police spokesperson.

The state has experienced continuous waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

In early June, the newly-appointed governor of the state vowed to restore the rule of law in all counties.

Rin Tueny said his administration will outlaw cattle rustlers and anyone illegally possessing firearms.

