Peace parties urged to renew a sense of political will and trust

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Nicholas Haysom, Head of UN Mission in South Sudan. Credit| UN

The UN Special Representative in South Sudan has called on the peace parties to renew a sense of political will and build trust to avoid what he calls a state of paralysis.

Recently, the peace monitors warned that the country is running out of time to make key reforms needed to avoid crises in future.

South Sudan has been three years since various factions signed a peace deal with President Salva Kiir’s government, paving the way for the formation of a government of national unity.

The slow pace of the implementation Nicholas Haysom told the UN Security Council could threaten the country’s fragile peace accord.

Although Haysom welcomed some steps taken by the peace parties in the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, he said, they are not sufficient enough to guarantee the deal.

He stated that there is a reduced momentum among the peace parties.

He accused the parties for having neglected the most crucial tasks in the agreement.

These include the permanent constitution making process and establishment of basic governance structures among others.

“Those challenges are quite formidable political challenges in implementing the peace agreement which is behind schedule,” the UN envoy said.

“Amongst its political challenges, the fact that it has to in a relatively short period of time accomplish quite significant political benchmarks including a new constitution, preparing for elections, establishment of basic governance structure and restoration of delivery of goods and services.

“This really requires South Sudanese to work to implement some of the areas that have been neglected.”

Yesterday, the peace parties dispatched a first joint team to kick-start the screening and reorganization of the unified forces into a conventional army.

There are currently 53,000 notified forces pending their graduation and redeployment.

They are composed of the police, army and wildlife brigades.

