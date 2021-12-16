Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

The governor of Central Equatoria has reiterated that planned demolition of illegal settlers at Garbo village east of the Nile will still be executed.



The statement comes after his bodyguards clashed with land-grabbers during an assessment visit to the area yesterday.

Two civilians and a soldier were reportedly killed during the confrontation, according to a police report this morning.

On the 11th August this year, President Salva Kiir issued an order forming a committee to address issues of rampant informal settlements and land grabbing the city and its environs.

The 12-member committee is co-chaired by Michael Chanjiek, the national minister of lands, housing and urban development and Emmanuel Adil, the governor of Central Equatoria State.

The committee is mandated to map out areas affected by informal settlements and land grabbing in Juba City and Juba County, including estimates of populations, household numbers and other related demographic data.

It is also tasked with ascertaining the causes of informal settlement and land grabbing in Juba County.

According to the order, the committee may summon and interview any person or persons including community leaders where it is appropriate to establish any information relating to the subject matter.

It says the committee shall submit its final report to President Kiir within six months.

In a statement, Governor Emmanuel Adil who is a member of the board said, the community were informed in advance of the demolition exercise.

He stated that the move to demolish illegally erected structures was directed by the President.

Governor Adil also passed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said the situation there is now calm.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Beja tribes threaten to disrupt flow of S Sudan oil Previous Post