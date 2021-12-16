Beja tribes threaten to disrupt flow of S Sudan oil

Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have threatened to disrupt the flow of South Sudan oil through their territory over political disagreement.



This comes after the group rejected the other group named “Eastern Track” signed Juba Peace for Sudan by the Khartoum government.

The Eastern Track Agreement gave the group shares in the Sudan transitional government.

However, the Beja tribesmen reportedly sidelined themselves from being part of the agreement.

They have since taken to streets protesting since September this year against the terms and the people involved in the deal.

They are now calling for abolishment of the Juba deal and dissolution of the government in light of the poor economic conditions in the area.

Karar Askar, the Secretary General of Beja Youth was responding to a member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council yesterday in Khartoum.

“On December 20, we will close our land, with our rejection of the Eastern Track Agreement, which has been in conflict, fighting, and division,” the Secretary General of Beja Youth said.

“We said this Eastern Track had discussed issues of war and peace, and we do not have issues of war and peace.

“Who gives you the right to impose this Track on us? Who gives you the right to tell us that we do not close the eastern Sudan? We are the owners of eastern Sudan, not the Sovereign Council.”

South Sudan relies entirely on neighboring Sudan’s infrastructure to transport its crude for export to the world.

In September, protesters there closed Port Sudan Airport amid protests against the same 2020 peace deal with rebel groups.

The protests resulted following complaints from the Beja tribes who are the majority in the commercial center of the Eastern Sudan criticizing the peace agreement, saying it does not represent them.

The protesters blocked the main road connecting Port Sudan affecting operations at the port.

The South Sudan government is yet to respond to the matter.

