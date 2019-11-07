Peace principals meet in Kampala

President Salva Kiir travelled to Ugandan on Thursday morning to meet with the leader of the main opposition party, Dr. Riek Machar, over the formation of a coalition government next week.

The SPLM-IO told Eye Radio yesterday that the two principals are expected to discuss compromises over the outstanding issues.

President Kiir wants to form a transitional government of national unity on November 12, but Dr. Machar, who also traveled to Kampala earlier, has asked for a postponement.

He wants the pre-interim activities such as the training and unification of the forces to be implemented before the establishment of a unity government.

He expressed fear that the current ceasefire will be affected if the army, national security and police are not unified under one command.

But Kiir insists on meeting the November deadline, and recently urged the region to provide security for leaders who are afraid of their security.

The two principals are meeting in Entebbe at the invitation of the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

The meeting is also being attended by the chairperson of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah El-Burhan.

“The reason for the summit is to…discuss the future of the formation of the reconstituted transitional national unity government, whether it will be formed on time or another extension will be sought,” Ateny Wek Ateny, press secretary in the Office of President told Eye Radio.

Both Sudan and Uganda are co-guarantors of the revitalized peace agreement.

According Ateny, the meeting will provide a clear position on week’s formation of the coalition government.

“After the tripartite meeting of the three heads of the state, there will be a meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek,” he stated.

“This [meeting] will also be a determining factor for the future formation of the government of national unity which is five days away as we speak.”

Earlier, the UN Mission in South Sudan said there are no pre-transitional tasks that cannot be achieved within a unified transitional administration.

It said decisions made within a transitional government will be collective, transparent, and better able to be held to account by citizens.