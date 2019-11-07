Gov’t asked to punish those who harass journalists

The government should disclose names of those suspected of harassing and intimidating journalists across the country, lecturer at the University of Juba has said.

Last a week, female reporters accused the SSPDF Director of Media and Public Relations, Gen. Malaak Ayuen, of assaulting them with a camera tripod while pushing them towards a corner of a room while covering a military conference presided over by President Salva Kiir.

According to Human Rights organizations, at least 12 journalists have been killed in separate incidents in South Sudan since 2012.

Speaking during the South Sudan Media Freedom Symposium in Juba on Wednesday, the professor of Law at the University of Juba said perpetrators of crimes against journalists continue to commit such acts with impunity.

Dr. Geri Raimondo Legge says it’s the responsibility of the government to protect the journalists:

“The government of South Sudan should stand up and take actions that are necessary at any level to review about the perpetrators of the attacks and murders of journalists and media professionals so out government especially the new coming government should take up this initiative to come out with these criminals so that they go to court and justice be done for deceased journalists and media professionals who died because of this profession let justice be done.”

At the end of October, the South Sudanese authorities also confiscated the accreditation and work permit of Associated Press’ correspondent, Sam Mednick.

According to this year’s World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, South Sudan ranked 139th out of 180 countries.

On Wednesday, journalists and media stakeholders gathered in Juba to mark the ‘End Impunity Day.’