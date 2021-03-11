Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders

A political activist has called on the U.S government to impose more sanctions on individuals slowing down the implementation of the peace process in South Sudan.

Dr. Peter Biar Ajak also wants those responsible for gross human rights violations to be brought to book.

He says the sanctions will help pave way for durable peace in the country.

Biar said this during his testimony before the US senate committee on foreign relations yesterday.

So far, the United States has sanctioned Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Presidential special advisor, Kuol Manyang Juuk, Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, ex-army Chief General, Paul Malong Awan, General Malek Reuben Riak, among others.

All of them are sanctioned for their alleged related roles in derailing the peace process.

According to Peter Biar, the U.S being South Sudan’s pen holder at the UN Security Council should push the African Union to urgently set up the Hybrid Court on South Sudan to end the culture of impunity.

In January, the government of South Sudan approved the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, including institutions that will facilitate peace and reconciliation as per the revitalized peace deal.

The hybrid court is authorized to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of committing crimes in the conflict that began in December 2013.

The UN says nearly 400,000 people have been killed and forced 4 million South Sudanese to flee their homes.

Dr. Peter Biar is now calling for the expedition of the accountability process.

He believes the reluctance to implement the peace deal is hindering important tasks in the agreement that would have been accomplished on time.

Biar cited transitional justice, economic reforms, reconstitution of the transitional legislature, the promulgation of a new constitution, the reunification of forces, the appointment of new elections commissioners, the conduct of the population census, and the updating of the voter registry.

He further called on the U.S. government to continue to support civil society groups, church groups, community-based organizations, and women and youth coalitions that are working to build consensus among South Sudanese.

Peter Biar was resettled to the United States last year over fears that the government intended on harming him and his family.

The Office of the President has, however, dismissed such claims.