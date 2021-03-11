NTC ends hotel accommodation for non assigned IO members

The Office of First Vice President has informed all those who are not part of the revitalized peace security mechanisms to vacate their hotel accommodation with immediate effect.

Dr. Riek Machar says those who are residing in Juba hotels must find their own accommodation.

The order targets individuals who are not assigned to the various committees of the National Transitional Committees -especially the joint security committees.

This was based on the letter written to Dr. Machar by the Chairperson of the NTC, Tut Gatluak.

In the letter dated March 5, 2021, Gatluak said: “I am informing your Excellency that NTC will no longer continue accommodating non-security mechanisms.”

Tut Gatluak who is also the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs cited a lack of funds to pay for hotel accommodations.

He pushed the responsibility to the states, local governments and their political parties to handle the matter.

In a subsequent letter, the Office of the First Vice President instructed the SPLM-IO delegates to immediately checkout of the hotel rooms.

The director of media and public relations of the SPLM- IO confirmed the termination of the hotel accommodation.

“There is a lack of resources. So, they will not be able to accommodate non-members of the security mechanisms,” Puok Both told Eye Radio on Thursday, adding that the directives will affect between 100 to 150 delegates.

The accommodation for officials who are not members of the security mechanisms will end by tomorrow March 12, 2021.

In January, the hotels had threatened to evict the delegates if the NTC failed to pay over 10 million US dollars.

According to the hotel managers, they have been accommodating the officials comprising of ministers, members of parliaments, and military generals of various peace parties since 2019.

The delegates are partners to the revitalized peace agreement, which comprises officials from SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA, some from OPP and others from SPLM former detainees.

