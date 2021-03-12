104 more people catch dreaded virus

A total of 104 people have now died in South Sudan due to coronavirus after one more death was reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health announced 129 new cases it confirmed between Wednesday and Thursday.

There are reportedly three people under critical conditions, who are receiving treatment.

According to statistics released yesterday, the new cases are from 1,008 samples collected across the country.

Of the cases detected, the Public Health Laboratory recorded 10, Mapuordit reported 1 case, Torit registered 1, Queen Medical Complex detected 17 cases, UNMISS clinic with 1, and Agok confirmed 2 cases.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 9,334.

South Sudan has so far conducted 119,507 tests since the coronavirus was detected in April 2020.

The public is advised to strictly continue observing preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, staying away from crowded places, hand washing with soap and water, and sanitize.

You can report any suspected case in your area through the free telephone number: 6-6-6-6.

