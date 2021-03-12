12th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Adil revokes land demarcation and sale ban

Adil revokes land demarcation and sale ban

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

A picture of a disputed piece of land in Juba. A senior military officer threatened to take a life over it, November 18, 2020 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The governor of Central Equatoria has issued an order revoking his earlier decision to ban the demarcation and sale of land in the state.

In October 2020, Governor Emmanuel Adil issued directives for the suspension of land allotment and demarcation until state and local government structures were established.

The order had also suspended land issuing and related activities at first, second, third and fourth-class residential areas of the state.

This week, however, the governor allowed land acquisition processes to resume, according to the state minister of information.

Paulino Lokudu says the relevant authorities have been advised to ensure an orderly resumption of land demarcation and allotment.

There have been issues related to land grabbing and unlawful allotment in the capital Juba and other areas around Central Equatoria State.

In February, forty-five suspected land grabbers were arrested for illegally demarcating land in the areas of Mangalla County.

Local chiefs from Rajaf Payam also petitioned the governor to stop the ongoing illegal acquisition of land in their areas.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I was mistakenly appointed,’ replaced W.E state minister says 1

‘I was mistakenly appointed,’ replaced W.E state minister says

Published Saturday, March 6, 2021

We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong 2

We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement 3

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Bentiu Refinery starts production 4

Bentiu Refinery starts production

Published Sunday, March 7, 2021

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders 5

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WFP asks for $5.5bn to tackle famine

Published 51 mins ago

Immigration office told to turn away Covid-19 protocol violators

Published 4 hours ago

Adil revokes land demarcation and sale ban

Published 4 hours ago

104 more people catch dreaded virus

Published 4 hours ago

NTC ends hotel accommodation for non assigned IO members

Published 20 hours ago

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.