Adil revokes land demarcation and sale ban

The governor of Central Equatoria has issued an order revoking his earlier decision to ban the demarcation and sale of land in the state.
In October 2020, Governor Emmanuel Adil issued directives for the suspension of land allotment and demarcation until state and local government structures were established.
The order had also suspended land issuing and related activities at first, second, third and fourth-class residential areas of the state.
This week, however, the governor allowed land acquisition processes to resume, according to the state minister of information.
Paulino Lokudu says the relevant authorities have been advised to ensure an orderly resumption of land demarcation and allotment.
There have been issues related to land grabbing and unlawful allotment in the capital Juba and other areas around Central Equatoria State.
In February, forty-five suspected land grabbers were arrested for illegally demarcating land in the areas of Mangalla County.
Local chiefs from Rajaf Payam also petitioned the governor to stop the ongoing illegal acquisition of land in their areas.
Published 51 mins ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.