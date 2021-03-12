12th March 2021
Immigration office told to turn away Covid-19 protocol violators

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

W.H.O strongly recommends wearing of face mask. It prevents the entry of pathogens through the airway and has the role of protecting both the wearer and the surrounding people.

The Audit Committee on Coronavirus has urged the Directorate of Nationality Passport and Immigration to turn away staff and visitors who violate the preventive measures.

“We kindly urge the administration that whoever is not complying with the measures should be denied services,” Adier Machar, the committee acting chairperson, told SSBC on Wednesday.

The committee’s recommendation followed an assessment it carried out during a visit to the Immigration office on Thursday. It found out that some visitors and staff didn’t wear face masks.

But the body, which was established to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 protocols, rated the immigration office performance to control spread of the virus, as fair.

“And those employees who do not want to comply with the measures should be denied work,” Machar added.

Recently, the National Taskforce on Covid-19 extended the partial lockdown for another one month with planed punitive measure against violators.

The extension meant the previous orders would continue to be enforced until April 3.

These include maintaining the shut-down of all businesses except for those dealing with essential services like food, medicines and fuel; and as well as public adherence to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, social distancing and hand washing.

The committee also visited the police headquarters.

This came after members of the public criticized the law enforcement agency for also violating the lockdown measures.

“We have reduced the number of police officers to eight – three on each side and two in front,” said Brig.-Gen Daniel Justin, police spokesperson.

However, he said it was the “responsibility” of generals in charge of units to ensure that the measure is respected and implemented.

