Biar’s wife hopeful for husband’s release after being arraigned in court

The wife to the political detainee, Peter Biar Ajak, has welcomed the first court appearance of her husband saying this will eventually lead to him being acquited of any charges.

Yesterday, Peter Biar, alongside other detainees, notably Kerbino Wol appeared at the high court in Juba, after several months of detention at the national security holding facility, also unknown as ‘Blue House.’

The case was presided over by Judge Sumeya Saleh Abdallah.

They are accused of terror, sabotage, and crimes against the state.

Since Peter Biar was detained eight months ago, his wife has been calling on the government to take him to court or release him.

She welcomes the first session of the hearing that took place yesterday.

“The fact that their case was moved to the court, to me it shows basically this is the beginning of what has been very long anticipation -for months -for all of the detainees that appeared yesterday in court,” Nathon told Eye Radio.

While appreciating the government for the move, Nathon also expressed hope that as the case progresses, her husband will be vindicated of the said crimes.

“You [government] have the mandate to arrest, but citizens have the right for court procedures, to share what they have done,” she said.

Ajak Mayol Bior, the lead Defense Lawyer yesterday said the accused have received verbal charges under some sections of the Penal Code, and the National Security Act.

He added that the court has granted their clients access to proper medical treatment.

“To me… it was really morale-boosting and gives me hope that at some point this will end,” Nathon concluded.