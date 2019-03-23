Wau: MP slams minister Makuei over ‘reckless’ statement

An MP at the Wau State legislative assembly has condemned the statement by the government spokesperson describing the recent clashes between farmers and herders in Kwarjina County as normal.

Dominic Ater is representing Roc-Roc Dong County in Wau State.

His statement comes two days after minister Michael Makuei said the conflict which left more than 15 people dead, 20 others injured in Kwarjina was a normal thing.

Several women and girls were also raped during the clashes.

Mr. Ater calls on the national parliament to summon him to explain why he said this.

“What he said is not right in the first place and am calling upon the national assembly to summon the minister to explain himself.”

Honorable Ater also calls on Makuei to publicly apologize for the utterance he made.

“Am disappointed over such statement because women and small children are dying and the minister is saying it is a normal,” he said.

He went on to say “I condemn the minister’s statement”.