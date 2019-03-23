23rd March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Wau: MP slams minister Makuei over ‘reckless’ statement

Wau: MP slams minister Makuei over ‘reckless’ statement

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 8 hours ago

An Inter-State Coordinating Committee forum between Tonj and Wau local leaders organized by UNMISS to regulate cattle movement and reduce tensions between farmers and pastoralists on 10 January 2018. Photo: UNMISS

An MP at the Wau State legislative assembly has condemned the statement by the government spokesperson describing the recent clashes between farmers and herders in Kwarjina County as normal.

Dominic Ater is representing Roc-Roc Dong County in Wau State.

His statement comes two days after minister Michael Makuei said the conflict which left more than 15 people dead, 20 others injured in Kwarjina was a normal thing.

Several women and girls were also raped during the clashes.

Mr. Ater calls on the national parliament to summon him to explain why he said this.

“What he said is not right in the first place and am calling upon the national assembly to summon the minister to explain himself.”

Honorable Ater also calls on Makuei to publicly apologize for the utterance he made.

“Am disappointed over such statement because women and small children are dying and the minister is saying it is a normal,” he said.

He went on to say  “I condemn the minister’s statement”.

Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 3 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 4 weeks ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 4 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan, Sudan set to reopen border

Published 8 hours ago

Wau: MP slams minister Makuei over ‘reckless’ statement

Published 8 hours ago

Biar’s wife hopeful for husband’s release after being arraigned in court

Published 1 day ago

S.Sudanese have no access to clean water since 2005

Published 1 day ago

Minister calls for safeguarding of “our forests”

Published 1 day ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 2 days ago

23rd March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.