Petroleum and mining workers’ union welcomes HR policy deal

The Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining industry has welcomed the deal reached between oil companies and the Ministry of Petroleum to implement the unified Human Resources Policy Manual.



Yesterday, the ministry of Petroleum and the oil companies inked a deal to implement the new Human Resource Policy for personnel working in the oil sector.

Reacting to the news, the Secretary-General of the Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining has welcomed the move saying it will improve the welfare of the national working in the oil sector.

Dr Ater Yuot Riak congratulated the oil companies and the Ministry for the breakthrough.

He described the deal as a positive step in the oil industry in South Sudan.

“”Now, the policy is implemented and grievances of the national workers of oil companies have been resolved. We have been talking about the allowances in the offices, and also we have been requesting the fair treatment, equal payment for all staff including the national,” Yuot told Eye Radio.

“We want to say congratulations to the national workers who are working now with the oil companies in South Sudan for this breakthrough by the ministry of petroleum, so I think this is a positive movement from the oil industry in South Sudan.”

Over the past year, nationals working in the oil sector have battled with oil operating companies over the improvement of their welfare and implementation of a new human resource policy.

The workers laid down their tools both at the headquarters in Juba and at the oil fields several times.

They have been demanding for the harmonization of salary structure applicable to both national and international staff, allowances, loans, social insurance fund among others.

The Human Resource Policy calls for the reduction of expenditure on the cost of air tickets, accommodation, visas, and group life insurance for expatriates and seconders.

It further orders the harmonization of salary structure applicable to both national and international staff.

It also stated that the unification of salary structure among the Joint Operating Companies shall be reviewed and communicated to them.

The Joint Operating Companies include DPOC, GPOC & SPOC.

