Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country

The government has said it will grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who have lived in the country for five decades.



This is according to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Deng Dau revealed this during an event organized to discuss migration from Africa to Europe.

He says South Sudan as a country is supportive of integration of migrants and their contribution to sustainable development in accordance with South Sudanese regional response of African union 2030 – 2033.

Currently, South Sudan is hosting refugees from Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite the challenges, the Congolese refugees managed to maintain good relations with host communities.

“Congolese refugees who sought refuge five decades ago are being considered for nationalization and this is why it’s important we have a department of immigrations here,” Minister Deng Dau said.

“The Republic of South Sudan is indeed supportive of integration of migrants and their contribution to sustainable development in accordance with South Sudanese regional refugees response to the African Union 2030/2033 agenda.”

According to the Nationality Act, a person born before or after 2011 shall be considered a South Sudanese National by birth if parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, on the male or female line, were born in South Sudan; or belongs to one of the indigenous ethnic communities of South Sudan.

