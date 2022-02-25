25th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Deng Dau Deng, South Sudan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Relations

The government has said it will grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who have lived in the country for five decades.

 

This is according to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Deng Dau revealed this during an event organized to discuss migration from Africa to Europe.

He says South Sudan as a country is supportive of integration of migrants and their contribution to sustainable development in accordance with South Sudanese regional response of African union 2030 – 2033.

Currently, South Sudan is hosting refugees from Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite the challenges, the Congolese refugees managed to maintain good relations with host communities.

“Congolese refugees who sought refuge five decades ago are being considered for nationalization and this is why it’s important we have a department of immigrations here,” Minister Deng Dau said.

“The Republic of South Sudan is indeed supportive of integration of migrants and their contribution to sustainable development in accordance with South Sudanese regional refugees response to the African Union 2030/2033 agenda.”

According to the Nationality Act, a person born before or after 2011 shall be considered a South Sudanese National by birth if parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, on the male or female line, were born in South Sudan; or belongs to one of the indigenous ethnic communities of South Sudan.

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan 1

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, February 19, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba 3

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

Published Tuesday, February 22, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 4

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 5

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir forms committee to probe market shooting in Abyei

Published 26 mins ago

IDPs in Juba call on the gov’t to control gangs in the camp

Published 54 mins ago

S. Sudanese students occupy Cairo Embassy over credit-hour arrears

Published 1 hour ago

Ethiopia offers scholarships to 29 South Sudanese doctors

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t, UNDP discuss establishment of Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Commission

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan embassies in Europe to account for its citizens in Ukraine

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.