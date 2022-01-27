Pibor orders arrest of culprits involved in Baidit attack

The government of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area has directed its security forces to arrest any suspected criminals involved in the attack of Baidit in Bor County.



The Information Minister in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Jay Adingor Alual told Eye Radio.

Jay condemned the attack which killed at least 32 people and injured 17 others after gunmen attacked Baidit in Bor County last Sunday.

He described the attack as ‘inhuman’

Jay revealed that his government is working hard to trace the location of the criminals.

The area administration mentioned that they will not tolerate the killing of innocent people by the youth.

Jay told Eye Radio that his government has directed the Gumruk County commissioner to monitor any criminal coming from Jonglei state.

“As the government of the greater Pibor administrative area, we condemned in the strongest terms possible what had happened in Baidit in Bor county of Jonglei State, that was inhuman,” Jay told Eye Radio.

“We directed the authorities in the border and especially the commissioner of Gumruk to look around and find if there are criminals who will be coming from that side towards Gumruk.

“They are accusing us because these incidents have been going on for a long time, we cannot confirm it or deny because we don’t know the criminal who carryout attack.”

Minister Jay called on the national government to deploy police forces in the area.

“We supposed to have police forces deployed in all the locations but still we don’t have enough forces on the ground,” Jay said.

“There is a need for the national government at this juncture to intervene so that this problem is resolved for good, especially the deployment of the forces in the border areas.

“If we don’t disarm the civil population, we will always have that challenge, and this attack will continue from time to time.”

Greater Jonglei and Pibor authorities have been holding peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in their surroundings.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction still persist.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.