27th January 2022
Ceasefire is holding, CTSAM-VM claims

Author: Stephen Chot | Published: 4 hours ago

Major-General Teshome Gemechu - courtesy

The ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAM-VM says the ceasefire is holding across the country despite some violations by the peace parties in January.

It says the few reported violations happened in Jakow and Renk in Upper Nile State.

The body stated that most of the clashes were reported between SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces.

It also cites the fighting that took place between the two SPLA-IO rivals forces in Upper Nile State as a major concern.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Chairperson of CSTAMM-VM,Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu says the peace parties have been able to maintain certain level of silence for the past month.

“In General the ceasefire is holding between the parties to R-ARCSSS. The situation is relatively calm with NGOS resuming operation” Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu told the media on Wednesday in Juba.

He says CTSAMVM is investigating the clashes in Jakow and Renk in Upper Nile.

Earlier this month, there have been reports of ceasefire violations in Upper Nile and Unity States.

