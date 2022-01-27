Three killed by unknown armed men in Pochalla County

At least three people have reportedly been killed in Pochalla county of Pibor Administrative Area by unknown armed men last night.

This is according to the minister of information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Jay Adingora Alual says two others were also wounded in the attack that occurred in an area called Borkour.

He says the bandits believed are to have come from the neighboring communities.

The identities of those killed have not been made public.

Jay Andigora revealed that the area lacks mobility to help the government safeguard and respond timely to challenges facing the civil population in the area.

“They were just attacked in the village, two were wounded and three were killed”, Mr. Alual told Eye Radio on Thursday from Pochalla County.

Mr. Alual calls for disarmament exercise to be conducted tin the area to avert the continuous armed violence among the communities there.

“We need to disarm this civil population and we need also to provide enough security to the citizens so that they can be secured, and up to now we don’t have that force in the ground”, Alual said.

Pibor administrative area has witnessed series attacks and killing including cattle raiding incidence for years.

Last year, the UN Human Rights Commissioner called for swift investigations into the violence that reportedly killed, wounded and displaced people in the greater Pibor area.

The body said that the perpetrators of these inter-communal acts of violence have not been arrested and prosecuted.

It underlined the importance of ending the circle of retaliatory violence by holding those responsible to account and promoting peace-building between individual communities.

