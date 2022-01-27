Peace Commission calls for deployment of forces in greater Jonglei

The South Sudan Peace Commission is calling for deployment of security forces at the border areas of Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

This comes after armed youth suspected to be from Pibor attacked Baidit Payam of Bor County, killing 32 people and injuring 17 others over the weekend.

Six of the attackers are now known to have been killed, raising the death toll to 38.

More than 2,000 cattle were also reported to have been raided.

The body also accuses the government in Juba for ignoring early warnings by the commission of the violence in the area.

According to Mr. Chuol Rambang, the Chairperson of the Peace Commission, his administration received alarm through a sophisticated mobile alert system known as Early Conflict Warning Mobile Application.

He stated that the attack in Baidit could have been prevented if there were security forces deployed at the border.

“This incident which took place in Baidit, would have been stopped if not for lack of ready preparedness. The information was given, but because there were no ready forces who can stop the attack, eventually, it had happened”, Mr. Rambang told the media in a press conference in Juba on Wednesday.

“We encourage the government of South Sudan to put a contingent force in the area especially in an area called Gadiang”, Rambang added.

Ramband believes that if a force is put in Gadiang and the elements of early conflict alert are et up and facilitated with mobility, the situation could be contained.

In November last year, 9 people were reportedly killed in two separate incidents in Bor town.

Greater Jonglei authorities have been convening peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in their surroundings.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in some areas still persist.