World Bank announces over $130m assistance for flood and refugees in S. Sudan

The World Bank has announced $138m financial assistance for flood, refugees and host communities in the county.

The announcement was made in Juba yesterday by the visiting Country Director for Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea, and South Sudan, Ousmane Dione.

The regional World Bank head says $100m financial assistance for flood-affected people in the country.

He added that additional $38 million assistance will be directed for refugees and host communities in South Sudan.

Mr. Dione says these additional resources were mobilized in response to the request made by the government of South Sudan.

“We have managed at the request of the government of South Sudan to mobilize $100 million in response to current flooding happening in South Sudan,” World Bank Country Director said.

“We also managed to mobilize another $38 million in support of communities affected by the flooding and refugees residing in South Sudan and their hosting communities.”

According to the World Bank, the process of releasing the funds to implementing agencies has already started.

The World Bank Group engagement in South Sudan is guided by the 2021-2023 country engagement note and focuses on laying the ground for institution building, building resilience and livelihood opportunities and providing continuous support to basic service delivery.

