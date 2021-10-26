26th October 2021
Planned health workers’ strike due to misunderstanding – Atong

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 8 hours ago

Atong Kuol Manyang, Minister of Health in Jonglei state - courtesy

The minister of health in Jonglei state has attributed a planned workers’ pay strike to a misunderstanding.

Yesterday, the health workers gave the state authority and its partners to clear their two-month incentive arrears and let them lay down their tools.

The workers are financially supported by UNICEF through Médicos del Mundo or MDM.

However, after the MDM contract ends, CARE International will take up the task.

But the minister of health Atong Kuol says the transition has taken a bit longer – making the workers grow impatient.

“What happened is that, the greater Bor, that is Bor South, Duk County and Twic East had their MDM, as its implementing partners in the area of health. But their contract ended and Care International was supposed to take over in September, so this transition period has caused some delays in terms of paying the incentives,” she told Eye Radio.

“The administration is currently talking with the staff to be patient because the ministry is working on it. The delay is not on the side of the government but because of the transition.”

Minister Atong went on to urge the staff to be patient as she addresses the matter.

26th October 2021

