‘Please stay at home’: Kiir appeals as COVID-19 cases spike

President Salva Kiir has urged people to exercise self-control and avoid leaving homes just to “congregate at tea places” as the number of COVID-19 patients moves closer to the 1,000-mark.

The President said South Sudan may not be able to withstand a full-blown emergency if the number of coronavirus continues to rise.

His remark follows this week’s revelation that the taskforce is facing difficulties in tracing contacts, while the numbers in the country continue to spike.

Earlier, the taskforce said it is unable to completely enforce the lockdown due to ignorance and denial of the virus by the public.

It said many people venture out of their homes to the markets to search for food.

Others claim they would rather die of the virus than hunger.

South Sudan is now leading 5 countries in the region, a month after registering its first coronavirus case.

The government has taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of the deadly respiratory disease, including shutting down schools and colleges and public places, to stem the spread.

But it relaxed most of the restrictions early this month despite criticism from medical experts.

The numbers of confirmed cases have continued to rise. Several high-ranking government officials have so far tested positive for the virus. A number of respiratory deaths have also been registered in Juba.

Speaking in Juba on Monday, May 25, President Kiir says there is a serious need to remain cautious and observe health guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

He warned that if the country is not careful, the numbers could shoot up to a deplorable state.

“Our Health system may not be able to withstand overwhelming emergencies we have witnessed in other countries if things get worse,” he warned.

Kiir encouraged the public to stay at home instead of congregating at tea places –politicking.

“The whole world is struggling to contain the pandemic and South Sudan should be extra cautious in ensuring that we do not reach the levels we have seen in other countries,” he emphasized.

President Kiir added that his government is reaching out to friendly countries to assist with essential protective health equipment as they combat the pandemic. But called on the public to do their part by “wearing masks and washing hands with soap and water,” adding that “please stay at home instead of congregating at tea stalls the whole day.”

“I’m again urging those residing in densely populated areas like cities and towns to observe the rules of social distancing,” Kiir said.

