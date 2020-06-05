5th June 2020
Police arrest 20 suspects, including 6 soldiers over the death of civilians

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 mins ago

Minister of Interior - Paul Mayom Akech addressing the press in Juba - FILE PHOTO | Credit | The Niles

Twenty people including six SSPDF soldiers have been arrested in connection with the killing of civilians at the Sherikat area in Juba two days ago, the minister of interior has said.

Addressing members of the press this morning in Juba, Paul Mayom says police have apprehended a total of seven suspects alleged to have participated in the shooting of innocent civilians.

On Wednesday,  eyewitnesses at Sherikat residential area in Juba told Eye Radio that the SSPDF officer – Lual Akook, arrived at the bus park and allegedly started shooting civilians indiscriminately over a land dispute, killing five and wounding seven others.

Also known as Lual Marine, he was a relative to President Salva Kiir.

Lieutenant Colonel Lual was later pronounced dead after suffering injuries that evening.

The incident led to a protest in Sherikat where hundreds of residents went on streets demanding justice for the victims.

As a result, the office of the President issued a statement condemning the attack.

According to Paul Mayom – the interior minister, six SSPDF soldiers are among those arrested suspected to have been part of the incident.

The minister of the interior also told the press that the death toll from the incident has climbed to nine.

