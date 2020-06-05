Interview with Justice Ajonye on rights of the older persons during Covid-19

Around the globe, most people dying from Covid-19 are old. Since South Sudan confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on April 5 this year, there is little or no special attention that has been accorded to the elderly or old person.

According to the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011, as amended, under the bill of rights, the older persons with special needs shall have the right to the respect of their dignity.

It stipulates that older persons shall be provided with the necessary care and medical services as shall be regulated by law.

In an exclusive interview with Justice Ajonye Perpetua, the deputy chairperson of South Sudan Law Society said older persons in quarantine die faster if they feel discriminated.

Eye Radio’s Emmanuel J. Akile asked Justice Ajonye about the important things to be observed in relation to the elderly/old persons, especially in the Covid-19 era in South Sudan? How should people look at the human rights of the elderly/old persons during this time of Covid-19? Is there any law in South Sudan that protects the elderly/old people? How important is it for the elderly to remain alive?

Total Page Visits: 242 - Today Page Visits: 242