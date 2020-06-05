5th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
South Sudan’s wildlife in jeopardy -WCSAwet blasts SPLM-IO over incompetencePoliticians politicize cattle raids, arm herders – UNKiir forms committee to probe Shirkat incidentDeputy interior minister, Mabior Garang resigns

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | Justice   |   Interview with Justice Ajonye on rights of the older persons during Covid-19

Interview with Justice Ajonye on rights of the older persons during Covid-19

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Justice Ajonya Perpetua, first female Judge in South Sudan and the Deputy Chairperson of the South Sudan Law Society during interview at Eye Radio studios, March 5, 2020 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel | Eye Radio

Around the globe, most people dying from Covid-19 are old. Since South Sudan confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on April 5 this year, there is little or no special attention that has been accorded to the elderly or old person.

According to the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011, as amended, under the bill of rights, the older persons with special needs shall have the right to the respect of their dignity.

It stipulates that older persons shall be provided with the necessary care and medical services as shall be regulated by law.

In an exclusive interview with Justice Ajonye Perpetua, the deputy chairperson of South Sudan Law Society said older persons in quarantine die faster if they feel discriminated.

Eye Radio’s Emmanuel J. Akile asked Justice Ajonye about the important things to be observed in relation to the elderly/old persons, especially in the Covid-19 era in South Sudan? How should people look at the human rights of the elderly/old persons during this time of Covid-19? Is there any law in South Sudan that protects the elderly/old people? How important is it for the elderly to remain alive?

 

Total Page Visits: 242 - Today Page Visits: 242

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF confirms Lual’s death 1

SSPDF confirms Lual’s death

Published Thursday, June 4, 2020

John Luk Jok dies 2

John Luk Jok dies

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting 3

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba 4

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom 5

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Interview with Justice Ajonye on rights of the older persons during Covid-19

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan’s wildlife in jeopardy -WCS

Published 2 hours ago

Awet blasts SPLM-IO over incompetence

Published 3 hours ago

Politicians politicize cattle raids, arm herders – UN

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir forms committee to probe Shirkat incident

Published 8 hours ago

Deputy interior minister, Mabior Garang resigns

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.