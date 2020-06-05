Machar, Angelina test negative for COVID-19

South Sudan’s First Vice President and his wife have tested negative for the novel coronavirus as they remain in isolation.

Dr. Riek Machar and Angelina Teny, who is also the country’s Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs revealed on May 18 that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

They then went into isolation at their residence.

According to a public statement by the Office of the First Vice President, the two have now recovered from the virus.

“The second COVID-19 testing has returned negative for both the First Vice President, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, and the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, H.E. Madam Angelina Teny,” a Facebook post on his official page said.

Machar’s office said the two are “in good health and ready to resume their public duties.”

However, they are required to remain in their residence for 10 more days under the Ministry of Health’s regulation.

“They are therefore expected to resume their normal official duties by Thursday, 11 June 2020,” the statement added.

Three other senior government officials who publically declared their COVID-19 positive status last month are still battling the disease.

They are Vice president for Economics Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga, Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi, and Michael Makuei Lueth, the Minister of Information, Communication and Postal Services.

