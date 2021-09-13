Police arrest man accused of stabbing his sister to death

Matong stabbed Amor Mawut Yol during a family fight on Thursday night last week.

The 20-year-old girl reportedly died from injuries at Bor State hospital on Friday morning.

The incident resulted following a family fight.

The young girl reportedly died at Bor State hospital On Friday morning after sustaining injuries.

Two other people were also wounded from the fight.

Major Majak Daniel, the police spokesperson in Jongeli State says the perpetrator is now under police custody and investigations are ongoing.

“The incident happened on Thursday night by 9pm and when it happened, the boy was with his mother and the cousin’s brother. The three victims were rushed to Bor State Hospital and shortly the lady passed away,” Major Majak told Eye Radio from Bor Town.

“Police are suspecting this issue of gangs in the town and they are investigating. He was taken to the hospital to be examined whether he has a history of drug influence and police are waiting for the results.”