7th July 2021
Police briefly detain woman who tried to burn jobless husband's certificates

Police briefly detain woman who tried to burn jobless husband’s certificates

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

A recent selfie of Lang Gai Deng, 42. He has been unable to secure a job since 2014

Police in Aweil East County briefly detained a woman who allegedly tried to destroy her husband’s academic certificates.

The 31-year-old Achol Ariath said she was infuriated by her husband’s inability to secure a job despite having the documents.

She said the husband, identified as Lang Gai Deng, 42-year-old graduated from Yei Health Science Training Institute in 2009, has been unable to secure a job for the last five years.

Between 2010 and 2014, he worked for Mercy Corps health organization.

Lang Gai Deng admitted on Eye Radio that he has been unemployed since 2014.

“My joblessness is not my fault. This is due to the unavailability of opportunities in country. There are many people with master’s degrees doing nothing. So I am not alone,” Gai stated.

But Achol, who works in a local restaurant in Wanyjok, could no longer comprehend why her husband has been jobless since then.

So, she tried to burn the certificates.

However, Gai ran away with the documents to the nearby police station.

“My wife then threatened to burn my certificate, considering them useless,” he told Eye Radio.

The police then arrested Achol but released her after she explained her frustration.

Achol Ariath and Lang Gai have four children: two girls and two boys.

7th July 2021

