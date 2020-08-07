Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba

The Sudan South Police Service says it will soon make public results of its investigations into the killing of the three little children in Juba.

It reports that conclusions are being made on the exact killer of the children.

“We are investigating them with the evidence that we have,” the police spokesperson revealed.



On Saturday, investigators said the three were killed in cold blood at 4:30 PM in Rock city residential area.

The children who were at the ages of 9, 7, and 4 were murdered by an unidentified person.

On Tuesday, the police announced that it had apprehended sixteen suspects in connection with the brutal murder.

Those arrested and detained include neighbors.

“None of the arrested people has confessed that he did the act,” Major General Daniel Justin, police spokesperson.

But Justin said they are closing in on the real suspect.

“We are almost finishing, like 80% of the result is complete. As soon as we get the concrete result, we will announce it -maybe today -then will make the results public,” he stated.



The heinous act in an urban set up has angered South Sudanese world over, including President Salva Kiir.

The president condemned the inhumane killing and expressed shock and grief over the hacking of the little children.

Kiir described the murder as unjustifiable and pledged to work tirelessly to make the criminal pay for the shocking crime.

He directed law enforcement agencies to use every tool at their disposal to quickly apprehend and bring the suspect before the law for trial.