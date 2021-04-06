Police registered 20 traffic accidents during Easter

The traffic police in Central Equatoria state says at least 20 traffic accidents have been registered in Juba town over the last four days of the Easter holidays.

It associated most of the accidents with people driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bridger General Daniel Lazarus, the State Director of Traffic Police says they recorded the incidents in Kololo, Kator, Juba town, Malakia and Gudele areas.

The police say no death was recorded but 12 people sustained serious injuries from the various accidents.

“During our work in the festive season of Easter holiday, we had accidents with serious injuries of 5 people,” Gen. Lazarus said.



“Also 12 people sustained minor injuries but we don’t have death cases. There are three involved with driving under the influence of alcohol, but the total number is 20 accidents during this time of Easter festival season.”

Road experts say a comprehensive safety system that focuses on traffic rules and safety regulations is needed in South Sudan to avoid unnecessary road incidents.

