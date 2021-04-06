6th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   No arrests yet over Malakal killings

No arrests yet over Malakal killings

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

The burial of victims of Malakal shootings took place on Sunday at PoC/IDPs site in Malakal - 28 March, 2021 - credit | Nyang Pal Lieth

Authorities in Upper Nile State say no arrest has been made in regards to the killing of three civilians in Malakal last week.

On March 28, armed individuals shot at people who had turned up for the reception of the new state governor, Budhok Ayang.

Three people, including a woman, were shot dead.

A state-level committee was established to identify the suspects.

However, the State Minister of Information, Luke Sadallah told Eye Radio that no one has so far been arrested.

“In regard to the arrest, nothing came to me officially from the security committee, last week they told me that they are looking for the criminals who killed civilians, and if they have arrested anyone, I am not informed so they are still searching for the suspects,” Mr. Sadallah said on Monday.

“I am not part of the security committee but whatever they discussed am informed and from there I can inform the general public officially.”

In recent months, there have been reports of what religious leaders described as targeted killings in the Upper Nile state -especially in Malakal town.

Eye Radio has just established that nearly 70 people have been killed with impunity in less than two weeks across the country.

The causes of deaths range from road ambushes, cattle-related violence, accidents, and attacks on civilians by gunmen along the highway linking the capital Juba to towns across the country.

The government has strongly condemned the killing of civilians, including traders along the Juba-Yei road and Juba-Nimule highway in the past few days.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout 1

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate 2

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate

Published Friday, April 2, 2021

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road 3

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny 4

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

US extends national emergency on S Sudan 5

US extends national emergency on S Sudan

Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No arrests yet over Malakal killings

Published 1 min ago

Archbishop Arama: ‘Where is the peace?’

Published 9 mins ago

Governor Lobong’s bodyguard killed in road ambush

Published 2 hours ago

Overcrowded Juba prison strains officials

Published 5 hours ago

Sudan declares emergency as 40 killed in Darfur

Published 6 hours ago

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.