2nd February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Policeman guns down colleague in Mundri

Policeman guns down colleague in Mundri

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 8 hours ago

A policeman has reportedly shot dead his colleague in Mundri town of Amadi State on Saturday.

According to an eyewitness, the victim only identified as January was shot dead by his colleague identified as Malish in Mundri town at around 4pm.

The suspect, like the victim, is a private policeman.

It is not clear what prompted the killing.

The eyewitness said the victim was buried in his village of Kediba while the army is detaining the suspect at their headquarters in Amadi State.

“They were colleagues and all these days they were always together but yesterday  the other colleague just entered the house and picked his gun and killed his colleague,” John, not real name told Eye radio from Mundri town.

The suspect is said to have been arrested.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states 1

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully 2

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

No more extension of pre-interim period – Makuei 3

No more extension of pre-interim period – Makuei

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate 4

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S 5

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S

Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Journalist arrested, tortured in Maridi

Published 8 hours ago

Policeman guns down colleague in Mundri

Published 8 hours ago

S. Sudan begins screening for coronavirus at JIA

Published 2 days ago

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan

Published 2 days ago

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published 2 days ago

Parliament denies plan to interfere with draft security bills

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.