1st August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Poor conditions cause more mental illness cases among Malakal IDPs

Poor conditions cause more mental illness cases among Malakal IDPs

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

Helmer Charris, MSF Field Coordinator in Malakal | Credit | MSF

“Long-standing trauma” and poor living conditions in U.N camp in Malakal is causing more cases of mental health, medical charity MSF has said.

Malakal is one of the towns that have been greatly affected by the five years of conflict.

People lost lives, homes destroyed, and others displaced to UN camp.

Currently, 17,435 people, mostly women and children have been sheltering at the POC in Malakal.

They are said to be living in squalid conditions – resulting in more cases of mental illness.

The MSF Field Coordinator in Malakal, Helmer Charris, says in 2018 alone, MSF recorded 51 suicide attempts, almost one person per week in Malakal PoC.

As a result, Charris said MSF established a health facility to care for such patients.

“We are offering a mental health service which is quite comprehensive, which includes counselling, clinical psychology and also includes the psychiatric department,” Charris stated.

“So, with these three services we are able to provide treatment to all the patients we have with mental health diseases. We are also able to provide drugs whenever the condition of the patient is complicated.”

Over 2,400 mental health consultations including both individual and group consultations were conducted in Malakal in 2018, MSF said.

Throughout the first five months of 2019, it said, the number of mental health consultations provided has remained high.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir says Cirillo, Malong “not enemies” 1

Kiir says Cirillo, Malong “not enemies”

Published 17 hours ago

Kiir hands over Abyei Area dossier to Alor 2

Kiir hands over Abyei Area dossier to Alor

Published Sunday, July 28, 2019

Traffic boss defies cabinet resolution on tinted cars 3

Traffic boss defies cabinet resolution on tinted cars

Published Thursday, July 25, 2019

85 traffic police officers detained for harassing motorists – Gen. Akot 4

85 traffic police officers detained for harassing motorists – Gen. Akot

Published Saturday, July 27, 2019

Defense Minister believes pre-transitional issues may go beyond November 5

Defense Minister believes pre-transitional issues may go beyond November

Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Poor conditions cause more mental illness cases among Malakal IDPs

Published 1 min ago

Juba scraps off visa fee for Tanzanians

Published 34 mins ago

Waragi challenge leaves Juba man dead

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir says Cirillo, Malong “not enemies”

Published 17 hours ago

20-year-old sentenced to prison for raping 16-year-old

Published 18 hours ago

Apprehension over slow cantonment of forces in Gbudwe -Cleric

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.