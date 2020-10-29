Power company denies exploitation allegations

Juba Electricity Distribution Company has denied allegations that it is overcharging clients and engaging in frauds during connections.

Last month, an advocate in Juba filed a complaint against JEDCO over “unlawful tariffs” charged by the company in Juba.

Kiir Chol Deng reported to the government that JEDCO was engaged in fraud after the company allegedly charged him over $22,000 for power connection at his property at Nyakuron.

“All these allegations are all baseless,” Joseph Thomas, sales and marketing manager, told the show.

According to the document seen by Eye Radio, the lawyer requested the government to deregister the company for also privatizing a public institution.

But in response, the chief registration in the Ministry of Justice noted that JEDCO is a private company where the government has a mere shareholder of 48 percent.

For his part, the project director at the South Sudan Electricity Corporation, acknowledged there are individuals involved in illegally connecting residents to the power grid.

This has often cause disruption and affect distribution of electricity.

Engineer Michael Wani warned the public against dealing with “self-employed” engineers and technician.

“We have a lot of individual technicians and engineers who are self-employed. They claim to be SSEC engineers or technicians as they do illegal connection,” Wani told Eye Radio on Thursday.

JEDCO earlier said 20,000 households, businesses, and institutions are expected to get electricity by the end of 2020.

The 33 megawatts power plant project is a joint venture between the government and Ezra Power Company, with funding from the African Development Bank.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lawyers draft an appeal against Babu’s death sentence Previous Post