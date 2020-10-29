29th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Lawyers draft an appeal against Babu’s death sentence

Lawyers draft an appeal against Babu’s death sentence

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

A picture of Babu Emmanuel Lokiri in court after the judge sentenced him to death by hanging, Monday, October 26, 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The defense lawyers of Babu Emmanuel – who was sentenced to death for killing three siblings in Rock City Residency – have confirmed plans to appeal the case.

“We have been informed, and we are now working on drafting the appeal,” Mario Mango Kon defense lawyer.

The team has 10 days to make their case before a Supreme Court judge in Juba.

On Monday, the High Court found Babu guilty of the gruesome murder of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

The incident happened on the 1st of August 2020. It sentenced Babu Emmanuel Lokiri to death by hanging.

The defense team, however, pleaded for “any sentence harder than hanging” but the court rejected their plea.

In response, the presiding judge, Duoth Kulang, informed the court that the defense team could still seek redress from the highest court of the land.

According to the Law on Criminal Procedure, the form and substance of the petition must be accepted by the Court of Appeal for a retrial.

The appeal must also be submitted before 15 days from the day the verdict was passed.

“It is a major case, so we have to hurry. There’s possibility that we will present the appeal on the last day of the deadline given,” Mango added.

According to the constitution, the Supreme Court is mandated to review and confirm death and life imprisonment sentences imposed by lower courts in respect to offences committed under the laws of South Sudan.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Court condemns Babu to death 1

Court condemns Babu to death

Published Monday, October 26, 2020

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall 2

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

We have failed the country – VP Nyandeng 3

We have failed the country – VP Nyandeng

Published Saturday, October 24, 2020

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees 4

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees

Published Friday, October 23, 2020

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue 5

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Published Friday, October 23, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba, Kampala asked to resolve border area dispute

Published 1 min ago

Power company denies exploitation allegations

Published 4 hours ago

Lawyers draft an appeal against Babu’s death sentence

Published 4 hours ago

Male cops illegally guard female suspects in cells

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudan drawn in group B of AFCON qualifiers

Published 6 hours ago

Uganda army kills 2 S. Sudanese soldiers at contested border

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.