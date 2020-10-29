Lawyers draft an appeal against Babu’s death sentence

The defense lawyers of Babu Emmanuel – who was sentenced to death for killing three siblings in Rock City Residency – have confirmed plans to appeal the case.

“We have been informed, and we are now working on drafting the appeal,” Mario Mango Kon defense lawyer.

The team has 10 days to make their case before a Supreme Court judge in Juba.

On Monday, the High Court found Babu guilty of the gruesome murder of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

The incident happened on the 1st of August 2020. It sentenced Babu Emmanuel Lokiri to death by hanging.

The defense team, however, pleaded for “any sentence harder than hanging” but the court rejected their plea.

In response, the presiding judge, Duoth Kulang, informed the court that the defense team could still seek redress from the highest court of the land.

According to the Law on Criminal Procedure, the form and substance of the petition must be accepted by the Court of Appeal for a retrial.

The appeal must also be submitted before 15 days from the day the verdict was passed.

“It is a major case, so we have to hurry. There’s possibility that we will present the appeal on the last day of the deadline given,” Mango added.

According to the constitution, the Supreme Court is mandated to review and confirm death and life imprisonment sentences imposed by lower courts in respect to offences committed under the laws of South Sudan.

