24th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Authors: Emmanuel Joseph Akile | Deng Dimo | Published: 4 hours ago

Soldiers at Massna Beera training centre in Wau State. Credit/CTSAMVM @CTSAMM_SSudan

A number of expectant and lactating soldiers are living in harsh conditions at the cantonment sites across the country, the army spokesperson has said.

It’s not clear how many pregnant and lactating soldiers are at the cantonment and training camps.

But the SSPDF assessment was conducted in major military sites in greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

According to Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai, there are over 5,000-strong force in Massna Beera in Wau, comprising of SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA.

He said in Mapel, there are over 2,300 soldiers, and about 1,300 more have been registered in Panthiet General Training center in Aweil state.

Maj.-Gen. Ruai said among them are pregnant and lactating soldiers who are yet to be screened.

He made the remarks in Wau town on Thursday during an assessment visit of the Joint Defense Board to the areas.

“A pregnant woman is not fit for training, as well as a lactating mother. These fighters should not have been brought to this training center,” the military spokesperson said.

“The problems we discovered include lack of shelter at all the training centers, lack of enough clean drinking water, they also do not have training gears as well as uniforms for their respective units.”

Training of the unified forces started early this month in some training centers.

But some soldiers have died at the training centers due to limited supplies such as medicines, and hard living conditions.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Shilluk

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears 1

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

29 killed in Abyei attack 2

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

MPs to end logbook menace this week 3

MPs to end logbook menace this week

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 4

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse 5

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse

Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published 4 hours ago

MoH sets up measures to prevent coronavirus

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudan: the 2nd most corrupt nation on earth – report

Published 5 hours ago

Peace monitor decries inadequate supplies to training centres

Published 8 hours ago

UoJ: School of Medicine students deny vandalizing facilities

Published 11 hours ago

Juba to probe Abyei massacre

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.