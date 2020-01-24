MoH sets up measures to prevent coronavirus

Plans are underway to screen passengers at major entry points to prevent the entry of coronavirus disease into the country, the Ministry of Health has said.

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

More than 500 people have been infected, and at least 17 people have died, from the virus first reported in Wuhan City, China, on 31 December 2019.

On Thursday, WHO said it expected further international exportation of cases may appear in any country.

It warned that all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of the virus.

Speaking at a press briefing in Juba, Dr. Riak Gai Kok said there was no coronavirus in South Sudan, but stated that “Vigilance should be maintained”.

The Ministry of Health has instituted measures to prevent and detect and respond and to mitigate the risk of importation of the virus into the country,” he told the media.

“An incident management structure has been established in the public health emergency operation center to develop an emergency plan and coordinate the implementation.

“We are also working with the ministry of transport and civil aviation to establish screening at major points of entry including JIA as a priority.”

According to the WHO, signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.